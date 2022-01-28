Letter: When the court overturns Roe ...

When the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, what will the pro-life crowd do for women?

Will they make condoms free and readily available? Will they make sure every woman has unlimited access to birth control pills for free? Will they support universal health care? Will they support greater funding for children with disabilities? Will they adopt all the children whose parents cannot afford the nearly $300,000 necessary to raise a child to age 18? Will they demand paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers?

Will they support free therapy for those traumatized by forced pregnancies and births? Will they address the increase in domestic violence sparked by an unexpected pregnancy? As their opinion is that equality begins in the womb, will they now support the Equal Rights Amendment and racial and economic justice initiatives to specifically help Black women and poor women?

You see, once this crowd has state-sanctioned control over women’s reproduction, they will be responsible for the pregnant people whose futures you have changed, and for their future children, and both are going to need a lot more than your prayers.

Robert B. Harris

Albany

