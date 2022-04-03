Letter: When will Child Tax Credit start again?

Parents keep asking me, “When will the Child Tax Credit start its monthly distribution again?” Yet I’m asking myself the same question.

I work at a tax firm full time and own my own small firm as well, but due to the nature of my work, income is mostly seasonal.

Last year when tax season was over, I was temporarily laid off for a month, because off-season business was so slow, and I didn’t have any income coming in from self-employment.

When the first payment hit our bank account in July, that afforded groceries for our family of four, at a time when unemployment was going only to cover the mortgage and utilities. These same payments lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty while they were paid out monthly.

Now, in a season of rampant inflation, gas prices are making it difficult for parents to afford even getting to work. The monthly CTC helped parents get to work during a pandemic; so while we support friends abroad, let’s support families working hard in the U.S. Members of Congress, find compromise with those across the political aisle from you and come together on a renewed monthly CTC.

Nicholas Ritch

Monroe

