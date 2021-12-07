Letter: Who decides what prices should be?

Inflation: an increase in the cost (price) of goods or services.
Who decides what those prices should be? Government? Businesses? Think about it.
Rachel Nichols
Albany
Inflation: an increase in the cost (price) of goods or services.
Who decides what those prices should be? Government? Businesses? Think about it.
Rachel Nichols
Albany
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Perhaps Roe v. Wade isn’t settled law as a Supreme Court precedent.
The jury in the Rittenhouse case found Rittenhouse innocent of all charges, based on video evidence and testimony. And rightfully so. Let’s lo…
To true Oregonians it will always be the Civil War game!
This is in response to Stan Sahnow’s letter of Nov. 25 (“We must continue challenging the lie”).
I’d like to extend my thanks to David Mote for his letter “Standard time is better for health,” published Nov. 16.
This letter is being written on the day after Thanksgiving, the day now known as Native American Heritage Day.
In the editorial column of Nov. 12 titled “Coffin Butte expansion should be approved,” it states that about 12% of the trash comes from Benton…
It is difficult to understand the verdict handed down in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
The paper is promoting liberal slant, and it’s not balanced.
The editorial board’s endorsement of the Coffin Butte Landfill expansion leads us to believe that they neither looked at the letters to the ed…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.