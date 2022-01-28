Letter: Why? A little word for big questions

Why? A little word for some very big questions. First a civics lesson that is sadly no longer largely taught. The president does not write laws; that is the job of Congress.

The main talking points of today say the Democrats will lose the House and the Senate in the midterm elections because they can’t get the things done that they were elected to do.

Why would we the people then elect Republicans, who are the very reason things are not getting done? The pundits all talk about the two Democratic senators who are holding up everything, but not the 50 Republican senators. President Biden finally said out loud what I've long thought: “What do the Republicans want?” They ran the 2020 election with no platform, and now don’t want any candidates to participate in any debates.

Why is it OK for states to create laws that eliminate voting places, which will create longer lines for those able to vote, and then also a law that makes it illegal to hand out water to those standing in those long lines? How is a law like that allowed to stand?

State rights should be preserved, but not to the extent that they overrule matters such as elections for federal offices.

One last “why” for the day is, Why do we not have congressional term limits, and also allow for federal judges to get appointed for life?

Gary Stewart

Sweet Home

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0