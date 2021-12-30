 Skip to main content
Letter: Why allow dark money spending?

Re: “Follow the money to expose hypocrisy,” Susan Salafsky, Dec. 19:

Good letter!

I would love to follow the money! However, these days, we have so many dark money organizations that aren’t required to disclose anything regarding donations or money stuff in general, it’s difficult to impossible to follow the money. It’s astounding how many of these 501(c)(3) organizations exist — in multiple interlocking networks.

Which leads to yet another “why” question: Why do we allow all these dark money machinations to exist, anyway?

Bill Halsey

Albany

 

