 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why didn't the city donate the church?
0 Comments

Letter: Why didn't the city donate the church?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Does anyone else feel the same as I do, or am I alone on this?

To move the Cumberland Church 1,200 feet, I’m sure, was so much more costly than it would have been for the city of Albany to donate the land it was on. Now I don’t know all the details, of course, but I sure do wonder. Was the land sinking? Was it contaminated in some way? What was the cost of moving it compared to leaving it? Why did it have to be moved?

And really, why didn’t the city donate the church to the historic society? Something this beautiful and meaningful needs to remain in our sights. If Albany’s elected reps are voting against keeping our historic monuments and buildings, then we as a community failed our historians, founders and each other. Let’s keep Albany great!

Shay Arzoian

Albany

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News