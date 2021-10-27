Letter: Why didn't the city donate the church?

Does anyone else feel the same as I do, or am I alone on this?
To move the Cumberland Church 1,200 feet, I’m sure, was so much more costly than it would have been for the city of Albany to donate the land it was on. Now I don’t know all the details, of course, but I sure do wonder. Was the land sinking? Was it contaminated in some way? What was the cost of moving it compared to leaving it? Why did it have to be moved?
And really, why didn’t the city donate the church to the historic society? Something this beautiful and meaningful needs to remain in our sights. If Albany’s elected reps are voting against keeping our historic monuments and buildings, then we as a community failed our historians, founders and each other. Let’s keep Albany great!
Shay Arzoian
Albany