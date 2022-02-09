Letter: Why is 'Masks off' on the front page?

(Re: "Masks off in Alsea," Jan. 25 edition) Why is the paper putting “Masks off” on the front page?
To date, 75% of the United States and Oregon have gotten vaccinated, and 95% wear masks in public (at least in Corvallis). You’re making it look like most people are protesting against mask-wearing and getting vaccinated. Looks like irresponsible behavior to me, unlike 75% of the population. Please stop encouraging bad behavior, for the health and safety of those of us who are vulnerable. Thank you.
Barbara Hays
Corvallis