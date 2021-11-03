Letter: Why is pregnancy the woman's fault?

After reading the Oct. 26 Editor’s Mailbag letter from Arthur Allen (“Many families want to raise a child) where he states, “I believe in women’s rights, but when she allows a man to have sex with her and she becomes pregnant …,” I had to stop and consider this statement.

When is rape allowing a man to have sex? Why does the word “no” not stop the rape? Why is it the woman’s fault when she becomes pregnant? Women have been ostracized for years for taking control of their bodies. There is no place in our society for this narrow-minded response to unwanted pregnancies.