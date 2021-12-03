Letter: Why it's called standard time

I’d like to extend my thanks to David Mote for his letter “Standard time is better for health,” published Nov. 16.
When the Nov. 10 editorial he was responding to was published, I seriously considered sending in a letter but decided that I didn’t have any really strong points. Mr. Mote’s letter was much more fact-supported and sensible than anything I could’ve written.
Forget about having daylight saving time all year. Just permanently going back to standard time makes much more sense.
That’s why it’s called standard time.
Bob Greenwade
Corvallis