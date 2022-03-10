Letter: Why not wait to drop mask mandate?

The cowardly actions of Oregon State University leadership to drop its mask mandate will not be forgotten.

They are hiding behind state guidelines that were revised based on economic and political pressures rather than public health. It’s disingenuous of OSU to state “Improving health and wellness” is a signature area of distinction, then remove masking as a sensible public health measure to combat COVID-19.

OSU-owned and -controlled property is 100% tobacco-free to “promote healthy learning and work environments.” This policy regulates individuals’ behaviors for the health of the entire community. How are masks different? OSU is abandoning caregivers and people of vulnerable populations, including those who are immunocompromised and children younger than 5.

The mask mandate will end on March 12, just in time for many people to travel for spring break and return to the classroom on March 28. Why not wait to drop the mask mandate for at least two weeks into spring term? Or at the end of the term? Or leave the mask requirement decision to individual instructors or those who manage specific spaces based on their personal and family circumstances?

For two years, faculty and staff have received numerous emails from OSU leadership expressing their gratitude for everyone’s flexibility, commitment and extra effort in delivering remote courses, supporting students, and fulfilling the mission and values of the university, all amid salary cuts and subsequent increased enrollment. This is institutional betrayal. It’s going to take a long time for OSU to earn my trust back.

Sam Logan

Corvallis

