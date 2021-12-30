 Skip to main content
Letter: 'Why' question begets another one

In Susan Salafsky’s letter of Dec. 19 (“Follow the money to expose hypocrisy”), she asks why the government is not enforcing certain mandates (vaccines and abortion) and not prohibiting gun possession.

I find it odd she wants the government to enforce or allow two actions not explicit in the Constitution (public health directives and abortion) while wanting the same government to deny an action that is explicit in the Constitution (to keep and bear arms). An enumerated right deserves deference even if you don’t agree with it.

Jonathan Christie

Scio

 

