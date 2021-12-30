Letter: Why worry when you can pray?

I had the privilege of meeting the queen of Herbert Avenue. I brought her GT paper almost daily.

When someone is almost 100, they need someone to check on them and make sure they’re doing OK. She at times felt she was fine without anyone saying hi. She was still making homemade pies and bread, and all kinds of meals. Irene Herbert would always think her kids could do everything she needed. They did walk on water, but when you’re 100, your children are getting a little tired.

I learned so much from Irene and I have a great love for her, and I know she did for me. Irene was able to be at home her last few weeks of her life. Irene looked 70 and had the best since of humor. RIP, Irene. One day we will have more stories to tell. The greatest thing you taught me is “Sue, why worry when you can pray?”

So true! With love …

Sue Mitchell

Corvallis

