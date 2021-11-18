Letter: Wonder if remedies are available

Benton County has about 95,000 residents, voted about 68% for Biden, and has had 35 people die of COVID-19 through Nov. 11.

Linn County has about 135,000 people, voted about 60% for Trump, and has had 153 people die of COVID-19. Adjusted for population, Linn could have had 50 dead by following Benton’s actions. Since Oct. 12, Benton has had five die of COVID-19, Linn has had 46 die. Adjusted for population, it could be eight.

It looks to me like some people are being lied to, and it is killing them. I wonder if there are civil and criminal remedies available to those victims?

Robert Corl

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0