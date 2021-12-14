Letter: Wonder what winning looks like to them

New virus mutation? No worries. Here’s your update.

Benton County total COVID deaths: 38.

Linn County: 179; that’s 125 extra dead.

Douglas County: 292; 247 extra dead.

Jackson County: 361; 271 extra dead.

Josephine County: 246; 211 extra dead.

I did the math to adjust for population. The deaths are from the Oregon Health Authority dashboard, from the 2021 population numbers; the adjustments for population are simple math. Divide the population of Benton into another county, then multiply that times Benton deaths for population adjusted. Subtract the smaller number from the larger and you get the unnecessary deaths rate.

Extra dead people: 854 in four counties in 18 months.

Linn County: 63/37 for Trump.

Douglas County: 68/30 for Trump.

Jackson County: 50/47 for Trump.

Josephine County: 62/34 for Trump.

I wonder how a particular group could be dying at such an accelerated rate? If this is a competition, I wonder what winning looks like to their team.

I wonder what it will look like in another 18 months if a certain group remains anti-science, anti-reason.

Robert D. Corl Jr.

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0