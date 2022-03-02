Letter: Won't spend time critiquing points

I read “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-based health coverage” by Nina Schaefer on Feb. 20, provided to your paper and any other publishing medium willing to run it.

I won’t spend any time critiquing just how weak the author’s points are. But maybe you could run an article or even a short series on how “tax-exempt” organizations are creating pieces like this, more traditionally the purview of public relations and lobbying firms that must be registered and pay taxes.