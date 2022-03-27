Letter: Write a letter; you might get one back

I had some free time the other day, so I sat down and wrote a letter.

A letter, a written message on a piece of paper sent in an envelope and delivered with a special stamp through the United States Postal Service. I could have called, texted, emailed or sent a message online, but I chose a good old-fashioned letter.

I decided to write to my sister. I just told her about my day, how I felt about current events and gave her an update on how I'm doing. I knew that she would like it because who doesn’t like getting a letter? It is great getting a personal message that you can hold in your hand and quietly read to yourself. I put special stickers on it to dress it up.

What’s even more fun than putting on stickers is picking out stamps. The postal service periodically puts out a catalog that lets you choose stamps to order. They have an amazing assortment! You can do this through the mail or online.

You can write letters! You could write to a politician, newspaper editor, or important person and tell them how you feel about something. You could write to a famous person. Or you could pen a thank-you note to someone for something special they did. These letters would all be welcome.

Write a letter today. What’s the worst that could happen? Someone might write you back!

Benji Cato

Albany

