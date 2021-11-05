Letter: Zoom hasn't cost writer a red cent

According to Mr. Anthony Stumbo (“COVID isn’t ending, but democracy is,” Oct. 29), “in recent days” he can afford having “eaten dinner out several times, seen the new Bond film, and attended a play” and “will be attending sporting events in the near future.” He says he has internet access. But he cannot “attend public meetings … using Zoom technology, which I can’t afford.” He can’t afford?

All he needs to do is click on the Zoom invitation. It’s free. I have attended countless hours of Zoom meetings and webinars and it hasn’t cost me a red cent.

But he concludes that this (nonexistent) situation shows that “COVID doesn’t seem to ending but our democracy is.”

I took a lot of logic in college, but I must have forgotten it, because for the life of me, I can’t make the connection between his not being able to afford a free service and the loss of democracy, with COVID thrown in there somewhere.

Judy Ringle

Corvallis

