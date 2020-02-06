Samaritan board should stop hiding

Having just read the column by Bruce Thomson and Warren George (“Samaritan Caught in the Middle, Jan. 30), I’d like to comment.

If Samaritan is caught between “a public nearing mutiny over health care costs” and the billing issues of Medicare Advantage organizations (among others profiting from our bizarre health care system), then a part of the solution is this: Samaritan’s board of directors should come out of hiding.

When my wife went online to find the names of Samaritan’s board, she couldn’t find them. So I called their administrative offices. When I did this I was told, by an administrator, that she isn’t allowed to give out the names and contact info for their board. Later in the conversation she said she did not know the names of her own board of directors.

In this age where everyone cries for transparency, it is more than odd to have the board of a private nonprofit organization be hidden from the public it serves. More to the point, Samaritan’s path to success is to hear from the public it serves and to work creatively and openly with us to find solutions, as opposed to raising our ire and distrust by sequestering itself in secrecy. We should work together.