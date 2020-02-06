Samaritan board should stop hiding
Having just read the column by Bruce Thomson and Warren George (“Samaritan Caught in the Middle, Jan. 30), I’d like to comment.
If Samaritan is caught between “a public nearing mutiny over health care costs” and the billing issues of Medicare Advantage organizations (among others profiting from our bizarre health care system), then a part of the solution is this: Samaritan’s board of directors should come out of hiding.
When my wife went online to find the names of Samaritan’s board, she couldn’t find them. So I called their administrative offices. When I did this I was told, by an administrator, that she isn’t allowed to give out the names and contact info for their board. Later in the conversation she said she did not know the names of her own board of directors.
In this age where everyone cries for transparency, it is more than odd to have the board of a private nonprofit organization be hidden from the public it serves. More to the point, Samaritan’s path to success is to hear from the public it serves and to work creatively and openly with us to find solutions, as opposed to raising our ire and distrust by sequestering itself in secrecy. We should work together.
“The art of life is to show your hand. There is no diplomacy like candor. You may lose by it now and then, but it will be a loss well gained if you do.” — E.V. Lucas
Mark Weiss
Corvallis
Offended by label of ‘conqueror’
I read the article “GAPS to Roll Out Native Curriculum in the Fall” (Jan. 31) with a sense of optimism until I read this reason for its adoption: “... it specifically addresses local tribes and nations that existed in Oregon prior to the arrival of conquering populations.”
My family emigrated from Switzerland and homesteaded legally in 1880. Never have I heard this term “conquering populations.” On behalf of my paternal family, I am deeply offended. Although our farm is near the Spokane Indian Reservation, almost every farm in Lincoln County, Washington, became available after the Homestead Act of 1862. A similar pattern of settlement occurred in Eastern Oregon.
For readers who did not grow up on farms, you might not realize nor understand the pride we feel in our rural backgrounds. Our families worked hard for generations, and we did not consider our way of life as “conquering” anyone.
Before you conduct the training for teachers, I request that you eliminate terms of judgment such as “conquering populations.”
Nancy Garber William
Corvallis, Oregon
Unsupported letter fails to persuade
False statements to be found in Robert Harris’ recent letter:
“A great majority of Americans are not invested” (referencing the stock market). According to the Federal Reserve, 51.9% of Americans do own stocks either directly or indirectly. Gallup puts the number at 54%. Either makes Harris’ statement factually wrong.
“The expansion of the value of the stock market almost exclusively benefits the wealthiest Americans.” As demonstrated above, it benefits the majority, not just the rich.
“The tax cuts ... have mostly helped large corporations and individuals who live off investments.” The corporation tax rate was lowered for, and therefore helped, all corporations, from smallest to largest. Forbes reported (April 15) that 65% paid less tax in 2018, while but 6% paid more. Do 65% of Americans (that would be 199 million of us) live off our investments? Do 72,000 people in Corvallis and Albany do so?
“They have not led to the promised repatriation of corporations.” I’m guessing that he means repatriation of overseas profits left offshore under the old law. The Federal Reserve reports (Aug. 6) that $777 billion was repatriated in 2018 alone.
“Main Street is suffering under this regime.” How? Unemployment is down from 4.7% to 3.5 % while the labor force participation rate has risen from 62.8% to 63.2% (both Bureau of Labor Statistics). Furthermore, median income went up 3.4% in 2017 and 4.0% in 2018 (Social Security Administration).
Arguments in contradiction of fact are not very persuasive, Mr. Harris.
John Brenan
Corvallis