Mailbag: $140,000 is a small price to pay

The Corvallis City Council voted 8-1 on Nov. 2 to deny a request for $140,000 from Oregon State University to fund another segment of TRACE COVID-19 door-to-door testing in Corvallis.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, previous segments of TRACE COVID-19 testing were paid for mainly by the State of Oregon, the David and Lucille Packard Foundation, and PacificSource Health Plans.

The Corvallis City Council should reconsider voting to fund testing, as the number of positive cases in Benton County has increased in the last week. Oregon Health Authority online statistics indicate that at least 10% of the tests reported on Nov. 4 and 5 in Benton County were positive tests.

The city council should step up with the $140,000 both because OSU cannot afford to test all students who are living off campus in Corvallis, and because cases of COVID-19 have increased in Corvallis, which houses two-thirds of the population of Benton County. Benton County is already funding online information that shows current case counts, general guidance, tri-weekly COVID-19 reports, and testing site information. The county is helping coordinate contact tracing.