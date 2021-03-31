Mailbag: 18th anniversary of a needless death

Rachel was a college student and an American human rights activist. She was crushed to death by a US-made Caterpillar bulldozer driven by an Israeli soldier in Rafah, Gaza, as she was trying to protect a Palestinian home from demolition.

To this day, Palestinian homes are still being demolished and Palestinian people being displaced. In 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was created. These rights were extended to the people of Israel. How long will it take for these rights to be extended to the people of Palestine?