Mailbag: $200,000 could've provided textbooks

As a former school board member who has recently settled in Linn County, I feel a need to express my disappointment in the new hyper-partisan Greater Albany Public Schools Board.

We see every day how great partisan politics works in Washington, D.C., and Salem, and now the local Grand Old Party has decided to bring it to our local nonpartisan school board. It’s truly a shame because it’s the kids who will be hurt most.

After all, partisan ideologues will do anything to implement their partisan ideals. Only three weeks on the job, the new majority on the GAPS Board was proving that in the most painful way.

Already they have thrown away over $200,000 of our tax dollars in order to meet their partisan objectives. That's over $200,000 that could have gone to pay two teachers, or it could have provided enough new textbooks for an entire grade. Instead, it will go toward making these board members feel good about winning their partisan battles.

I suppose this is the new conservative GOP where over $200,000 of hard-earned tax dollars is flushed down the drain in order to make their political points. Unfortunately, it’s the kids who will pay the price for adults waging these partisan battles.