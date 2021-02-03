Mailbag: 240,000 doses are in reserve

As of Jan. 22, Oregon Health Authority data shows 253,711 doses of vaccine have been administered to Oregonians out of 479,325 doses that have been received. Oregon continues to receive weekly shipments.

To vaccinate Oregonians, Oregon decision makers are depending on further shipments from the federal government. Oregon is holding back second doses to ensure availability and depending on further shipments for first vaccinations, instead of giving first vaccinations and depending on further shipments for second vaccinations. Either strategy relies on further shipments and receiving more doses, so choose to use the way that gets the most Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible.

Second doses can be prioritized from further shipments; eventually about half of each shipment will be used for first doses and half for second doses. Using doses as soon as possible reduces the risk of something happening that would cause loss of some or all doses in storage.

More than 240,000 doses in reserve means more than 240,000 Oregonians are having to wait longer to get vaccinated. It would make more sense to go ahead and use the doses that are available.

Ron Mason

Corvallis

