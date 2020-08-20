Mailbag: A better world shall emerge

At the signing of the surrender of the empire of Japan at the end of World War II, these words were spoken by Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “It is my earnest hope — indeed the hope of all mankind — that from this solemn occasion a better world shall emerge out of the blood and carnage of the past, a world founded upon faith and understanding, a world dedicated to the dignity of man and the fulfillment of his most cherished wish for freedom, tolerance and justice.”