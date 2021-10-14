Mailbag: A big thank-you to fire departments

A big thank-you to the Corvallis and Philomath fire departments for putting on the drive-through open house Oct. 9 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
It was great to see young children interacting with rescue personnel and getting to see the equipment up close. The fire department folks were very welcoming and friendly, and seemed proud to be there. The aspect we enjoyed most about this event was having the opportunity to personally thank at least some of these professionals who’ve committed themselves to saving people and property in our community. Thank you for being here!
We hope to see similar events in the future.
Nancy Hoffman
Corvallis