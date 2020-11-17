Mailbag: A few important details for cyclists

In his response to the Nov. 5 letter by Louise Marquering, Daniel Watkins (Nov. 11) gave us a review of right of way laws regarding drivers yielding to people crossing our streets at crosswalks.

I applaud his efforts, as many drivers, walkers and cyclists benefit from reminders such as his. However, he was wrong on one item, and thus he left out a few important details.

Per Oregon Law, ORS 811.055 and 814.410(2), on sidewalks and in crosswalks, cyclists have the same rights as pedestrians. Importantly, cyclists do not need to dismount the bicycle.

Indeed there are certain areas of Corvallis where cyclists are prohibited from riding on the sidewalk, but it is allowed on the vast majority of our city sidewalks. The caveat for the cyclist is that they need to enter the crosswalk “at a walking pace,” not at a high speed.

This means if a cyclist is on the sidewalk, waiting to cross at a marked or unmarked crosswalk, the law states that a driver should yield if it is safe for them to do so. Certainly it is one more thing for a driver to process while they are in their vehicle, and reinforces that driving is a privilege that demands one’s full attention at all times.

Wendy Byrne

Corvallis

