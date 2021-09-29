Mailbag: A few things for unvaxed to consider

By now I have come to realize and accepted that we cannot convince people to get vaccinated against Covid if they had already decided against the vaccine, no matter what the science data shows. So I hope you can look at this anti-vaccine decision from another angle. If you don't get vaccinated, I know that you know you run the risk to get hospitalized and possibly die since the virus doesn't seem to discriminate. So here goes: do you know who is going to pay your hospital and funeral bills? Have you arranged legal care for your minor-age children when you die? Just a few things to consider when you claim the freedom not to get vaccinated.