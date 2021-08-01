Mailbag: A good opportunity to return the favor

Melissa Goff was doing her job, advocating for students.
The school board apparently removed her because she advocated for students to get vaccinated without parental consent according to federal and state law. Children 14 and older have a right to make their own medical decisions. That’s federal law. In Oregon, state law says 15 years old. To fire Melissa Goff for following the law leaves Greater Albany Public Schools open to a lawsuit. She’ll win, too.
So the so-called conservatives have managed to throw away $200,000 of our precious tax money and leave us open to a million-dollar lawsuit we can’t win. It seems to me the Trump people are so recall-happy, it’s a good opportunity to return the favor.
Michael Dee
Albany