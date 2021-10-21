Mailbag: A great day to be from Corvallis

After a COVID layoff, the 12th Annual Northwest Middle School Cross Country Showdown came from behind to be a leading race in the mid-valley.

More than 700 athletes from 40 teams competed in four races on a challenging course that covered all of Avery Park. It was a quintessential fall cross-country day.

While it’s a great athletic event, even more notable is the cooperation and goodwill among the supporters. Corvallis’ Heart of the Valley Runners provided awards for all runners, paid all the park fees, provided race-course equipment, took care of the setup, and had volunteers to monitor parking and the course.

The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, Jude Geist in particular, made sure we had access to the park, use of parking areas and a safe venue. Willamette Valley Track and Field sponsored the chip timing services of Athletic Timing. Dan Bowdoin, its owner, worked with WVTF and HOTV to ensure that all teams could participate at no cost.

Corvallis cross-country athletes came out to encourage their running proteges and helped with the course cleanup.

Finally, Linus Pauling Middle School parents and supporters worked as course monitors, finish line officials, and cleanup crew to ensure a well-run set of races.