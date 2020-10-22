Mailbag: A history of fighting for Oregonians

Who is Alek Skarlatos and who would he profit? He’s a fresh young face on the political scene, but with stale old Republican policies.

When he provides details, his positions are extreme, benefiting the wealthy and well-connected while costing hardworking Americans. For example, he favors eliminating the minimum wage, which is already too low to lift families from poverty. Voters must guess his stance on most other issues, because he lacks a track record and hasn’t explained these to nonpartisan, voter-education organizations.

We do know that powerful lobbying groups, corporate interests and other Republicans — many from outside Oregon — are endorsing him and funneling huge sums of money into his campaign. This support undoubtedly comes with strings attached and big expectations for a first-time Congressional candidate like Alek.

Expect him to vote in lockstep with Republicans to repeal or continue chipping away at the Affordable Care Act, causing premiums to rise and coverage to fall, without offering a viable alternative. Expect him to vote for tax cuts — including to payroll taxes that fund Social Security — enriching the rich and resulting in higher taxes for the rest of us. Like Donald Trump, Alek is an actor and real estate investor who talks a good game.