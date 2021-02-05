Mailbag: A horrible message to all the elderly

I am mystified by the Governor of Oregon’s decision to have teachers vaccinated ahead of elderly people, especially those with serious health problems.

From what I understand, the elderly are at a very high risk of death from COVID-19. From what I understand, most schools are not opening immediately.

Why vaccinate a healthy young teacher who may not be in a classroom with kids until April before an elderly person who could die? Is it coincidence this week the State of Oregon is giving less information about the demographics of people who die from COVID-19 just as vaccines are being given to teachers and not the elderly?

We may not see how many more elderly die because a younger person gets a vaccine before them.

I have heard over and over “Follow the science.” From my limited science knowledge, the death numbers tell us that the elderly should be vaccinated promptly, along with essential workers. I agree it is vitally important to get all kids in school as soon as possible, and that all working in schools should receive the vaccine.

Is my mom’s life worth less than others? It seems Gov. Brown thinks so. What a horrible message to all the elderly.