Mailbag: A hundred things are socialistic

In the Nov. 18 Mailbag, Robert Wilson, tongue in cheek, commends Biden for his prompt efforts on the pandemic.

He seems to think 60 to 80 days for the professionals to study the problem is too long. I’d bet good money that during that time, nobody declares the whole thing a hoax.

It does bring up some interesting issues, though. Shortly after Pfizer announced it had a 95% effective vaccine, Vice President Pence was trying to claim some glory for the Trump administration by claiming it was a joint government/private venture.

Be still, my heart, a conservative advocating socialism — you know, public funds used for public good. Or wait, was it fascism? Public funds used to enrich/empower big business and the wealthy? The lines can be blurry.

No matter. Later, a Pfizer executive said not so; Pfizer did it all by themselves. I’m sure, since they never received a government check, she believes that. But where were most of their employees educated? Public schools? Don’t their supplies and products get shipped on public roads? Do they expect a response when they dial 911? Aren’t they the beneficiaries of public university research? Those and a hundred other things are socialistic.