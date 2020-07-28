Mailbag: A little Catch-22 wearing masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has anyone calculated the net loss in health and increased mortality in otherwise healthy people due to the physiological stress of breathing less oxygen, more CO2, and rebreathing one's viruses while everyone wears masks? It may dwarf any net gain for the more vulnerable 10-20%, who themselves need fresh air even more — a little Catch-22 there.

Weekly mortality totals for the harsh 2017 flu exceed the highest COVID-19 weekly death totals in many states. Why didn’t we wear masks in 2017?

Tests with a GX 2009 gas measuring device found surgical masks, N95 masks, and a flimsy student job immediately measured oxygen levels 7-12% lower than the OSHA minimum of 19.5. OSHA violation! If masks are left on for many minutes, though, CO2 levels would increase and oxygen levels decline substantially.

Adults breathe 12 to 16 times a minute. Masks provide a very significant barrier to air flow in either direction. Complete diffusion and equalization of gas pressures between the partially occluded air spaces on both sides couldn't realistically occur every 4 to 5 seconds.