Mailbag: A long way from equality of access

When will Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen and other state, county and city officials acknowledge that a significant number of Oregonians cannot participate fully in the effort to become vaccinated against COVID-19?

Why is this so? Because these Oregonians do not have computers, cell phones, Internet access, email accounts nor the familiarity with using such devices. Consequently, they are missing out on receiving the governmental services they are entitled to have.

Benton County established a call center so that those citizens without online access can call to have a volunteer answer questions, complete and submit the online vaccination registration form. The telephone number is 541-766-6120, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

I suggest that people establishing vital information services check their assumptions about what every Oregonian has in the way of access to and competence with: use of computer/internet/email account/cell phone service and/or a friend or relative who can help out.