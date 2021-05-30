Mailbag: A new focus on guns is needed

A new focus on guns is needed.

Instead of just the Second Amendment, let’s see the National Rifle Association and all gun clubs focus on safety. Using the comparison between automobiles and guns doesn’t hold water, since the primary function of a gun is to kill. After shootings, I never hear anything from these groups about gun safety.

Most shooters are from a gun-owning family. Quite often they had the weapons at their fingertips; no need to go to a gun show or the black market. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see gun safety classes at every gun show and the NRA promoting gun safety classes every month? What a positive new picture this would paint for responsible gun ownership.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all NRA members had a goal to recertify in gun safety every few years, just as law enforcement and the military do?

Here are the top rules found in safety literature that every gun owner should embrace: Always assume a gun is loaded. Never leave your gun unattended. Do not risk a child, inexperienced family member or criminal taking possession of your firearm. Have a system in place for securing and storing your gun. Don’t point your gun at anything you don’t want to shoot or kill. Never use a gun under the influence of any substances.