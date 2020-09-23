Mailbag: A picture board will suffice, thanks

Please spend a moment considering this about the Van Buren Bridge question and how important it really is:
A) We’re in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic in which 200,000-plus Americans already have perished and it has proven to be a little bit more strenuous than even the common flu.
B) We’ve just had the most historic fire season in memory — and that all happened in just a few days —the staggering losses of which are still being gravely accounted for as the fires burn on.
C) We have record numbers of people experiencing homelessness who have become a part of all of our lives every time we visit downtown. We can’t turn our heads or wish this away. This is here, this is now.
City leaders, historical society members, anyone with half an ember of humanity left in your souls: Please open your eyes to the tragedy and human suffering all around us. Put our taxpayer dollars toward improving the lives of those who have lost so much and have so little, not investing millions in moving/repairing a structure that will feed and house zero.
Sometimes, I daresay all the time, the present moment — the human toil right in front of your face —has more relevance than preserving an iron anachronism of man. Historians of the future will look back on this moment and commend you for your bold humanity during this troubled time.
A picture board with a few sentences along the riverfront will suffice, thank you.
Justin Soares
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!