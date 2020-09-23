Mailbag: A picture board will suffice, thanks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please spend a moment considering this about the Van Buren Bridge question and how important it really is:

A) We’re in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic in which 200,000-plus Americans already have perished and it has proven to be a little bit more strenuous than even the common flu.

B) We’ve just had the most historic fire season in memory — and that all happened in just a few days —the staggering losses of which are still being gravely accounted for as the fires burn on.

C) We have record numbers of people experiencing homelessness who have become a part of all of our lives every time we visit downtown. We can’t turn our heads or wish this away. This is here, this is now.

City leaders, historical society members, anyone with half an ember of humanity left in your souls: Please open your eyes to the tragedy and human suffering all around us. Put our taxpayer dollars toward improving the lives of those who have lost so much and have so little, not investing millions in moving/repairing a structure that will feed and house zero.