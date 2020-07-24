Mailbag: A president who will say anything

Mailbag: A president who will say anything

{{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca Stillwell wrote a pretty good letter on July 9, but I take issue with a couple of things. Live with it? I cannot endure another four years of this monster.

He kills people and then says it is a badge of honor. We need to vote him out of office. The election cannot come too soon.

The other thing I take issue with is calling Fox “News” Fox News. It is not news if Fox lies by omission; it is called propaganda. Remember this: A president who will say anything speaks to a base who will believe anything.

John Larsen

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News