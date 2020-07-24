Mailbag: A president who will say anything

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca Stillwell wrote a pretty good letter on July 9, but I take issue with a couple of things. Live with it? I cannot endure another four years of this monster.

He kills people and then says it is a badge of honor. We need to vote him out of office. The election cannot come too soon.

The other thing I take issue with is calling Fox “News” Fox News. It is not news if Fox lies by omission; it is called propaganda. Remember this: A president who will say anything speaks to a base who will believe anything.

John Larsen

Corvallis

