Mailbag: A refreshing take on Second Amendment

I just wanted to thank Frank Lathen of Lebanon for his letter “On the Second Amendment” (Mailbag, June 28). In it, he clearly cited the actual reason behind the adoption of the Second Amendment. It was created in a time when the newly created nation had just extricated itself from what it considered to be an oppressive central government and felt it necessary "to provide for the common defense."

If you are a student of American history, as Mr. Lathen seems to be, you know that the Second Amendment was adopted to ensure that the various states would be able to respond militarily to external threats in a more expeditious way than during the Revolution. The expectation was that each state would maintain a "well regulated militia." In fact, it was a state requirement that males of military age attend regular drills and maintain sufficient stores of powder and shot for their own muskets.

Unlike so many other letters I have read in The Editor’s Mailbag, he did not accuse those who might disagree with him of being somehow ignorant, subversive or morally bankrupt. I doubt that I am the only person in the mid-valley who shares his views and appreciates his calm and reasoned statement of them.

Thank you, Frank Lathen.

Arnold Rollin

Albany

