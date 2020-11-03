Mailbag: A tax on sugar would be fairer

Re: “Do a sin tax on a real killer: sugar,” Mailbag, Oct. 21:

I’ve heard vaping touted as an alternative to cigarettes many times. As a former smoker, I applaud anyone who quits by any means. If the purpose of Measure 108 is to deter smoking, then taxing vaping seems a little regressive.

Given the party in charge of our state, I believe the true purpose is more money to spend, since it seems they are never satisfied and there is never enough. No matter the smoke and mirrors, anything proposed or backed by Salem boils down to more revenue. Measure 108 would increase the cigarette tax by $2 a pack.

Far more people consume sugar than smoke, so why not cut to the chase and add the $2 tax to a pound of sugar? It would affect a broader spectrum of the population, making it a fairer tax. And one has only to look around to see the possible positive effects of lower sugar use.

Ray Torgerson

Albany

