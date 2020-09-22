Mailbag: A vote for Wyse is a solid vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to acknowledge my support of Nancy Wyse for county commissioner and urge Benton County voters to vote for Nancy for Commissioner Position 3 in the Nov. 3 general election.

Nancy has significant experience in local government. She is in her second term as a Corvallis city councilor and is serving as vice president of the council. As a city councilor she has represented the council on many committees and local boards, including the budget commission (where she serves as the vice president), the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board and several others.

Nancy has also been serving on the Oregon Cascades West Council of Government’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Her statewide experience includes participation in the League of Oregon Cities groups such as the Telecom, Cable and Broadband Policy Committee and the Annual Conference Planning Committee.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Nancy on the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and I have found her to be an articulate thinker with the community’s best interests in mind. She possesses a pro-business attitude. Nancy represents a younger generation of family-based business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators, and provides needed balance and perspective.