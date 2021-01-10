Mailbag: A way to drive jobs out of city

In the Jan. 2 edition of the Gazette-Times, an article about outgoing city council members quotes one of them, Barbara Bull, thus: “I wish we had more seriously considered an employer-based income tax or payroll tax …”

My, what an absolutely splendid way to drive jobs out of the city! I know that city council members have the best intentions, but many of them seem to have a deficiency of common sense. And now that I have your attention, when, oh, when are our legislators going to address the problems in the Public Employees Retirement System? Let’s hope they do before PERS obligations suck up every dime of revenue.