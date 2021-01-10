 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: A way to drive jobs out of city

Mailbag: A way to drive jobs out of city

{{featured_button_text}}

In the Jan. 2 edition of the Gazette-Times, an article about outgoing city council members quotes one of them, Barbara Bull, thus: “I wish we had more seriously considered an employer-based income tax or payroll tax …”

My, what an absolutely splendid way to drive jobs out of the city! I know that city council members have the best intentions, but many of them seem to have a deficiency of common sense. And now that I have your attention, when, oh, when are our legislators going to address the problems in the Public Employees Retirement System? Let’s hope they do before PERS obligations suck up every dime of revenue.

Tony Ashby

Corvallis

0
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News