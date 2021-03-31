Mailbag: AAPI communities ask for protection

As the past branch president of the Corvallis/Albany NAACP and the past chair of the Oregon Commission on Asian Affairs, I really enjoyed reading the letter from Jason Dorsette published on March 24.

As he pointed out, the rise in incidents of racial bias, violence and hatred against Asian-American/Pacific Islander people is heartbreaking, especially the recent shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia. It has aroused the rise of Asian-Americans nationwide to fight for racial justice in America. Therefore, alliance-building and partnership among Black and AAPI is highly necessary so that “in times of tragedy we can come together, feel together and move forward together in love, solidarity and action.”

In this letter, I would like to alert our readers that two U.S. Senators, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, are working together to push for AAPI representation on the Biden Cabinet. President Biden has committed to building the most diverse Cabinet, and about half of his Cabinet picks have been nonwhite. But as Duckworth pointed out, there is not a single AAPI in his Cabinet.

AAPI communities really support our Biden administration in taking concrete steps to protect the AAPI communities, and would like to suggest the NAACP provide support to AAPI initiatives in the years to come.