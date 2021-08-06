Mailbag: Access to health care morally right

The arguments against the proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing all Oregonians access to health care in “Liberties become mere permissions” (Richard Hirschi, July 29) show how ideology can muddle thinking.

When ideology narrows our vision to where we can’t see the problem, finding solutions is impossible.

Assuring universal access to health care isn’t just morally right, its efficiencies provide the only way to control costs that are rapidly making insurance unaffordable for workers, their families and employers. Other countries pay about half what Americans pay per capita, and no one goes bankrupt from medical bills.

Over 70% of the uninsured are from families with one or more full-time workers. Are these the “unworthy” who should go without care unless individuals pay their inflated bills? What if someone working two or three jobs needs a bone marrow transplant?

Currently, we provide health care to the poorest, the disabled, many elders and millions of veterans at little cost. According to a recent estimate, Oregon will drop 200,000 Medicaid enrollees when the pandemic ends. Many won’t receive medical insurance on return to work, and Medicaid will still carry 100,000 more than before. These numbers will likely grow when full economic costs of the pandemic become clear.