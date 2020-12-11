Mailbag: Acknowledge the good accomplished

It was great watching that game Friday afternoon and seeing the Beavers finally win one.

The name change of that contest has got me trying to fully understand the reasons for changing its name. As I look back in history, there are many defining moments setting countries on certain courses. The actual Civil War was one of those for the United States. I believe the Civil War accomplished a great thing, notwithstanding the huge cost of lives. If this war had never occurred, what would the U.S. look like today?

There’s a drive to eliminate any reference to a war fought on behalf of an abused group. The people from the North suffered and died for the rights of the abused. These were Americans who knew slavery was wrong and acted to correct these wrongs.

Maybe we should turn the annual rivalry into a celebration of what the Civil War was about and accomplished. It’s an opportunity to honor those who fought for the freedom of the slaves. Simply erasing the label “Civil War” will only say we don’t want to acknowledge the sacrifices of those who fought to right a grievous wrong. Instead of erasing history, acknowledge the good that was accomplished and keep working together towards getting better.

Scott Schroeder

Philomath

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0