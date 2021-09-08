Mailbag: ACS still advocates for cancer patients

Every American has faced uncertain and challenging times through the pandemic. For the Oregonians diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes have been even higher.

Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them — that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care. I am proud to have had a visible way to raise awareness for cancer, as a volunteer for the past three years, and to bring hope as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.

ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope ceremony usually takes place in Washington, D.C., where thousands of lit bags line the Lincoln Memorial, decorated with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to the disease. Because of the pandemic, we won’t be traveling to D.C. Instead, we’ll display Lights of Hope bags on our front porches, kitchen tables and front lawns as we bring hope home to communities around the nation. I look forward to displaying Lights of Hope bags in Salem, honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer. The display will be featured at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on Facebook Live.

If you would like to get a Lights of Hope bag, please call me at 541-401-2044.