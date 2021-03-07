Mailbag: Act now, because salmon can't wait

Chinook salmon have been declining for years while billions of dollars have been spent to study the problem.

Finally, Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican from Idaho, released a many-faceted proposal, the Columbia Basin Fund, that will benefit every economic sector in the Northwest and would save salmon and steelhead from extinction. Breaching the four lower Snake River Dams is the only viable solution to save our salmon and steelhead.

Breaching these dams may seem seems risky because of the hydroelectric power they produce, except that these four dams provide less than 4% of the overall power generated by the Bonneville Power Administration. Besides, just these four dams will require about $245 million every year for the next 30 years for maintenance. It’s no longer cost-effective to keep the dams operating while they contribute to smaller and smaller salmon runs.

Simpson understands that this course of action is essential to save the salmon from extinction. His plan will update and modernize the regional energy grid, upgrade irrigation and transportation infrastructure for agricultural needs, create jobs and restore the fisheries.