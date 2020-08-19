Mailbag: Actions speak louder than words

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nike says its policy with respect to climate change is to “move to zero” carbon and zero waste. Intel believes that a “serious response by governments and the private sector” is warranted.

Columbia Sportswear is “committed to playing our part to help drive climate solutions.” Portland General Electric “acknowledged that the utility industry needs to be part of the global warming solution and called for carbon regulation.” Walmart says they “want to be part of the solution” of “rapid de-carbonization of global economic systems.” Boeing “recognizes climate change is a fundamental global challenge.” International Paper “plays a significant role in responding to the climate change challenge.”

Yet all these companies, as part of Oregon Business & Industry, are suing Oregon’s governor for mandating greenhouse gas reductions.

There’s more. Kaiser Permanente believes that “impact of climate change on both our environment and human health is substantial and affects everyone.” A year ago, Oregon Health & Science University was outed as part of a group opposing climate change efforts (Oregonian May 14, 2019) — looks like now they’re at it again. Both Comcast and Centurylink are part of the group suing the governor.