Mailbag: Add a flag as a statement of unity

I believe that the American flag should be a symbol of our unity.
Recently, I have noticed that supporters of Donald Trump seem to have claimed the American flag as a symbol of whom they support. The upcoming presidential election effects the whole country. May I suggest that anyone posting a sign for any presidential candidate add an American flag as a statement of our unity as a country rather than allow one group to use the flag as a symbol of divisiveness?
Carol Sumner
Corvallis
