Mailbag: Add Nancy Wyse to commissioners

We have a solid and seasoned candidate on our November ballot for Benton County Commissioner in current Corvallis City Councilor Nancy Wyse.

I have had the privilege of working with Nancy on several efforts as our liaisons for both the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Committee and the longstanding Economic Vitality Partnership. Her sound and rationale record of public service locally has contributed significantly to the Budget Commission of both city and county, as well as her regular dedication to all that is required of the vice president of our city council.

She has been envisioning this move to county service for some time. Nancy has developed a keen vision of our county’s governance (already on its Planning Commission), finance and timely issues. She looks forward to pursuing the economic recovery from the pandemic, and taking the next steps on rural broadband expansion, the criminal justice implementation plan, forest conservation, multipurpose agriculture and our open space zones.

Nancy’s professional work includes administrative analysis, sales and property management, and she has also successfully performed all these duties outside her home, while, most importantly, being first and foremost a great mom to a young family.