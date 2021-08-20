 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Address the cause, not the symptoms
The news media are full of stories about increasing pandemics, global warming, hunger, lack of water, homelessness. It is indeed a sad future to be inflicted on future generations.

Unfortunately these are only symptoms of a cause the media is unwilling to address: overpopulation. It should be obvious now that our world cannot sustain the constant increase in population growth, which shows no sign of declining worldwide.

Until we deal with this sacred cow, our efforts to modify the symptoms will be largely futile.

John Wolcott

Corvallis

