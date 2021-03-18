Mailbag: Advertise Albany as a welcoming place

The city council’s recent conversation about exclusive use of English is not about language but a far deeper, more complicated construct.

Given the current political climate, city governments nationwide have similar challenges. Nothing will replace English as our national language. Knowing English is a gift wherever you travel in the world. How terrifying it must have been for my great-grandmother to come to America as a teenager who spoke only German. She taught herself English with books and immersion.

Immersion occurs when the nonnative speaker learns through daily exposure to the dominant language though seeing or hearing it in books, on billboards, in every grocery store, at church, on radio and TV. We have entire schools, public and private, devoted to language immersion education. Thanks to digital media and translation software, we no longer have to pen instructions and documents with a quill.

Providing translations helps newcomers navigate their new home. Translations assist with completion of legal documents, forms, access to services such as health care, education, directions and basic safety issues, e.g. dangerous current. Translation is humane and makes integration quicker and less arduous.